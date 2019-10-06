|
Daniel "Danny" Zipper
San Angelo - Daniel "Danny" Zipper, 69, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away October 4, 2019. He was born in San Angelo, Texas on August 14, 1950. Danny had a career as an Auto Body Tech for Hudson Body Shop in San Angelo, Continental Cars in Austin and Angelo Collision in San Angelo. He had a passion for anything and everything Harley Davidson. He was preceded in death by his father J.W. Zipper. Danny is survived by his mother Recie Zipper, son, Paul Zipper of Round Rock; grandchildren, Julian Zipper of Houston, Damien Zipper of Canyon Lake and Linden Zipper of Round Rock; brother and sisters, Wanda Nunez (E J Nunez), Rexy Zipper (Judy Zipper) and Amy Zipper all of San Angelo; nieces and nephews, Charity Vasquez, Sach Zipper, Chelsea Zipper, Ashley Galvan, Cory Cochran, Alex Zipper all of San Angelo, Jacque Blair, Frank Blair, E J Nunez, Jr., and Nicole Nunez of Merkel; great nieces and nephews, Madeline Vasquez, Alexis Galvan, Hayden Galvan, Graham Zipper and Garrett Zipper all of San Angelo, Delani Nunez, Addy Blair, and Trace Blair of Merkel; numerous precious aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johhsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 6, 2019