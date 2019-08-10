|
|
Danna Lee Blair
San Angelo - Danna Lee Blair, age 70, went to rest with the Lord on August 8, 2019.
Danna was born in Baird, Texas, December 29, 1948. She attended and graduated from Garden City High School. She also attended and graduated from Angelo State University, majoring in English and journalism.
She met and later married the love of her life, Billy Joe Blair. They were married for 46 years. Before marrying Billy, she taught school in Ft. Stockton, Texas and John Glenn Junior High in San Angelo, Texas. While married and living in Sterling City, Danna worked in the Sheriff's office and the office of the Justice of the Peace. She helped establish the now Germania Local Chapter 345 office.
She is survived by her husband Billy Joe of Sterling City, one sister Jeanie Blanek and husband Kenny Of San Angelo, a brother Mark Werst and wife Janine of San Antonio; three nieces, Scarlet Lampier and husband Justin of San Angelo, Laci Chapman and husband Jason of Milano, Texas, and Amanda Frerich and husband Adam of San Angelo; four great nephews, Sutton Lampier, Garner Chapman, Hayes Chapman, and Oliver Frerich, and one great niece, Norah Chapman.
She is preceded in death by her father, Oliver Werst and her mother, Jesse Werst of San Angelo, Texas.
Billy and family would like to thank Sterling County Nursing Home for making the last 19 years Danna's Home.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11th, from 5-7 at Ross Funeral Home, 311 Elm, Sterling City, Texas. Graveside services will be Monday August 12, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Montvale Cemetery with Don Davis officiating. Services are under the direction of Ross Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 10, 2019