Danny Escobar
Ballinger - Danny "Bimbo" Escobar, 65, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo.
He was born November 22, 1953, in Ballinger to Fermin, Sr. and Jessie "Chita" (Flores) Escobar. Danny and Teresa Morren were married April 25, 1986 in Big Spring. He took pride in his work as church custodian. He was also proud to be a diehard Washington Redskins fan.
Danny is survived by his wife, Teresa of Ballinger; his children, James Escobar and wife, Jennifer, of Portland, Oregon, Dana Escobar of Ballinger, and Jessica Rodriquez of Lubbock; siblings, Eloisa Lopez of Ballinger, Josie Gomez and husband, Bobby, of Ballinger, Gloria Lopez of Joliet, Illinois, Janie (Mana) Escobar of Abilene, Fermin Escobar, Jr. of Abilene, Joe Escobar and wife, Mickie, of Abilene, Alexander Escobar of Amarillo, Fred Escobar of San Antonio, Raul Escobar of Hutto, and Sammy Escobar of Abilene. Grandchildren, Carissa, Ada, Marissa, Ray, Delaney, Desiree, and Destiny, and four great-grandchildren also survive, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Danny will be Saturday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 1, 2019