Danny Karen McCleery
San Angelo - Danny Karen McCleery, 68, of Brady, Texas, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas.
A memorial service for all that wish to attend will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 90 E. 14th Street in San Angelo, Texas. Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Home.
Danny was born in Brady, Texas to W.D. (Bud) and Alice Ruth Allen on July 17, 1951. She was raised and went to school in Mason, Texas. After high school, Danny attended San Angelo Business College. She married Danny Lee McCleery on February 14, 1970, also in Mason, Texas. She worked in administration for the San Angelo Fire Department for over 25 years, and considered the members of the fire department her extended family. After retiring from the fire department, Danny had a home daycare with many special kiddos that she loved as grandkids.
Danny's passion in life was helping others. She was always willing to give of herself for her family, friends, volunteer organizations, and anyone in need in her community. Danny was active in her church. She served on several community boards, including holding positions on the PTA board for SAISD, the El Camino Girl Scouts Council, and the home for unwed mothers. During her time with SAFD, she organized and coordinated the Spirit of Giving activities for the San Angelo Firefighter's Association for many years. She received a National Jefferson Award given to honor outstanding volunteerism, and was chosen for the San Angelo Schools Foundation Angel Award.
Danny was very loving and accepting. She welcomed her two daughter in-laws and their entire families into her sons' and existing family's lives. Beyond volunteering, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren, and when able, she loved crafting, shopping, and visiting with friends and family. She was spunky, spirited, smart, extremely generous, and will be greatly missed.
Danny is preceded in death by her father, W.D. (Bud) Allen, and her grandparents Warner Allen, Julia Gamel Allen, Richard Carpenter, Jimmie Carpenter, and her uncles, Bill Carpenter, and Richard, Carpenter, Jr. She is survived by her husband Danny Lee McCleery, her two sons, two daughter in-laws, and three grandchildren, Patric and wife Joan (Katy), Aaron and wife Freya (Travis and Aislin). Her mother, Alice Ruth Allen, two sisters, Beverly Williams and Sherry Lehmberg (Paul), her sister in-law, Nancy White (Edgar), many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, also survive her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019