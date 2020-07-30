Danny Wayne Ripple



Danny Wayne Ripple went to meet his Lord on July 30, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with multiple health issues.



He was born on May 31, 1947, in San Angelo, Texas, and spent most of his adult life as a General Contractor. He was well respected in the building community for both new construction and remodeling. To those he served, Dan was known for his honesty, fair dealings, and knowledgable skill set.



Dan was an honorable Veteran who served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. During his time in the military, he was awarded the Sharpshooter Rifle Marksmanship Badge and the National Defense Service Medal.



Being an avid hunter, Dan's greatest joy was sharing his passion for hunting with family and friends. He especially loved teaching the grandchildren his traditions and hunting skills. Dan was a very generous person who made life a fun adventure. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and took many trips with his Harley friends. He also loved testing his luck on the craps table with his gambling buddies.



Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Harriet Ripple; his in-laws, Clyde and Jerry McKay; his brothers-in-law, Paul Carter and Mark McKay; and his step-son, Jerod Blakeney.



He is survived by his wife, Leah Ripple; father, Rip Ripple; sisters, Sandra Graves and Linda Carter; brother, Randy Ripple, and wife, Jan; daughter, Rene Ripple Roberts, and husband, Billy; son, Josh McKay; granddaughter, Madison Ollive; grandsons Gavin Blakeney, Jonah McKay, Jerdan McKay, and Jameson McKay; and many special nieces and nephews.



Dan leaves behind so many wonderful friends who held a special place in his heart. We are so grateful for the continual help and support from both family and friends on Dan's behalf.



The visitation with the family will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Friday, July 31st at 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, and the graveside service will be held at Fairmont Cemetary on Saturday, August 1st at 09:00 am.



Please note masks are required at both the visitation and the graveside service.









