Darlyne Cope Conway
San Angelo - Darlyne Cope Conway, age 92, passed away February 17, 2020. She was born to Robert Kyle and Stella Cope on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1928 in Pleasant Hill, MO.
At the age of 9, her family moved to the Fairview Community near Wall, Texas to care for the family farm.
Darlyne attended Fairview Elementary and San Angelo public schools. She graduated from San Angelo College.
In 1952, she married Jack Conway and was a career-long bookkeeper for several companies and a fabulous homemaker. She and Jack had three children, Brenda, Douglas, and Kyle.
The family owned and operated Uncle Charlie's Burgers and Pizza for 8 years and Big Flame Burgers for 5 years in San Angelo.
Darlyne loved her Lord and Savior and spoke often of His companionship with her. She was a member of First Baptist Church in San Angelo for over 70 years. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir and the Glory Choir. She loved her family, music, laughing, teasing and being teased. She loved fishing and camping all over Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado. She enjoyed her times volunteering at Shannon Hospital and at the gift shop at Baptist Retirement Center.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Jack of 52 years, son Douglas, sisters Delphine Anderson Kresge and Carolyn Ferguson and brothers-in-law J.B. Anderson (Andy), Leon Ferguson, Bill Kresge, and Dwayne Swindle.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Conway of Belton, son Kyle Conway of Austin, and sister Donna Cope Swindle of San Angelo; granddaughters Meagan Conway Hunter and husband Reed, and Kelsey Conway, all of Austin; and sweet nieces, nephews, dear cousins, and special friends.
Graveside service will be held February 21st at noon at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home. Chaplain Kevin McSpadden of Baptist Retirement Center and Robert Dillard of First Baptist Church will officiate. Niece Susan Swindle Rose will play violin.
Our loving thanks to Shannon 5 North staff and Baptist Retirement Center. BRC has been amazing and God-serving for the many years that allowed Mother to reside independently in the East Village house. Our hearts and thanks go out to BRC Sagecrest Alzheimer care division for her care over the last 6 weeks. They are amazing!
Memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church music ministry or The Blessing Box Fund at 37 E. Harris Ave, San Angelo, Texas 76903; Baptist Retirement Center Auxiliary gift shop in c/o Freida Slone at 902 N Main St, San Angelo, Texas 76903.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020