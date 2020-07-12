Darrell Keith Howanitz



Eden - Born May 14, 1950 in Key West, FL to Puriegton and Geraldine Howanitz. Darrell was born on Mother's Day, a special gift to his mother! He grew up swimming, fishing and playing with his siblings and many friends. Darrell delivered newspapers to 220 customers, riding his bicycle all over the island at an early age. He sang in church choirs and was the President of his high school choir. He loved baseball and went to FL Keys Junior College on a full ride baseball scholarship. Darrell married Wanda Thomas on March 28, 1970. He graduated from University of South Florida and taught two years in the FL Keys. Darrell and Wanda were blessed by three children.



Darrell moved his family to ND in 1974 where he started his own multi-line insurance business. He and Wanda were busy teaching many weekly Bible studies. In May, 1989, he enrolled at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, IN and served as the Chaplain at Byron Health Center and vicared at St. John's Church of the Deaf. He served as pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, Nassau, The Bahamas; churches in Ortonville, MI; Alamo, TX; Longview, TX; and Eden and Menard, TX. He started the Disability Ministry in Ft. Wayne and served the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod World Disaster Relief in Haiti and areas in the US. He went on mission trips to Kenya, Nigeria, Guatemala and several areas in Mexico.



Darrell loved to serve, preach, teach and minister to God's people. He helped with many needs in the communities he lived and throughout the world.



Darrell battled stage 4 prostrate and bone cancer and finally lost his cancer battle on March 20, 2020 at his home in Eden, TX after 5 1/2 years. He was a witness to the doctors, nurses and other patients.



He is survived by his wife, Wanda, children Keith (Sunny) of Austin, Heather (Andrew Hampton) of Sanford, FL; Hilary (Austin Brown) of Longview, TX; grandchildren Max in St Louis, MO, Arnold, Boston, Nathaniel, Ariella and Isabella of Sanford; siblings Sheila (Jack Clark), Miami; Randal, Sebring, FL; Valerie Shuford, Homestead, FL, Fredrick in Key West and Tracy (Susan), Key West.



He was preceded in death by his parents. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



Service is 11 am Saturday July 18, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Menard Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store