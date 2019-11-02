|
|
Darthea Jaynes Kasner
San Angelo - Jaynes Kasner of San Angelo went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 90. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Curtis and Fannie Jaynes, her husband, Edwin Kasner, her sister Cozette Tolleson, and her great-grandson Collin Coloura. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Curt and Nancy Kasner of San Angelo; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jan McIntosh of Schertz; her sister, Jimmie Ruth Ford; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Arthur and Doris Kasner; grandson Andy Kasner and wife Racheal; granddaughter, Elaine and husband Manny Coloura; grandson Chris Kasner and wife Risa; and twelve great-grandchildren, Levi Kasner, Caleb Coloura, Luke Kasner, Chloe Coloura, Cade Coloura, Carley Coloura, Hannah Kasner, Alaya Kasner, Carson Coloura, Cannon Coloura, and Abigail Kasner; and many friends from the donut shop and all around San Angelo. Darthea was born November 30, 1928 to Curtis and Fannie Jaynes of Jefferson. She graduated in 1944 from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Texas. She married Edwin Kasner on June 18, 1949. They owned Lacy Carpet Company and Angelo Rug Cleaners. Darthea was an amazing seamstress, cook, and domino player. She loved and served her family faithfully. Bargain shopping and gift giving brought her great joy. Darthea was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, the Melody Makers choir, and was involved in Christian Baptist Singles. Visitation will be at Johnson's Funeral Home at 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Andy Kasner, her grandson, officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019