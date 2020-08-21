Daughty Vee Dunlap
San Angelo - Daughty Vee Dunlap, 91, died on August 20, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation for family and close friends will be on August 23 from 1 to 4 at Harper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fredericksburg, Texas at the Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
Daughty is survived by his wife, Lena Lois Dunlap, his daughter Belinda Wright (Tom), step-sons Donald Ray Lowery (Kathy), Lee Dale Lowery (Laura), step-daughter Deborah Carter (Tom), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Daughty was preceded in death by his parents, Vee Gray Dunlap and Margie Lorene (Green) Dunlap, his first wife Mary Catherine Dunlap, their son Gary Dunlap, his brother Wayland Dunlap.
Daughty grew up in Mills County, Texas, on the family ranch. Later he moved to Port Lavaca where he married Mary Catherine McNamee and raised their two children, Belinda and Gary. He worked for Alcoa Aluminum there, and was later transferred to Brazil, Jamaica, Surinam, Spain and Ireland to help start up new plants and train workers. He eventually ended up back in Port Lavaca, where he retired. In 1981. He and Catherine built a house in Fredericksburg, Texas and lived there until her death in 1997. He married Lena Lois Lowry in 1999 and later moved to San Angelo, where most of her family lives. That family was a source of great delight to him. After his faith, family was most important to him.
Daughty was always active in church. He was a deacon and a teacher for many years. He also worked to build churches in Colorado for a number of years. He was known for his sense of humor and gentle ways.
The family would like to thank all at New Haven and St. Gabriel's who took such good care of him.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.
