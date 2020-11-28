Dave Lara Balderas



San Angelo - Dave Lara Balderas, 68 of San Angelo, Texas passed from this life on to our Father in Heaven on November 22, 2020.



Dave was born on May 2, 1952 in Robert Lee, Texas to Alfonso and Pauline Balderas.



He attended Robert Lee High School. After high school at the age of 18, Dave began his life long career in the oil and gas industry. Over the course of 50 years his knowledge and skill took him all over the state of Texas and New Mexico working for various companies. He loved teaching others and problem solving. If anyone had a problem they would ask Dave and he was always there to help. Dave loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved fishing at Lake Nasworthy and listening to music. He was deeply loved by many and will be missed.



Dave is preceded in death by his father Alfonso Balderas and brother Ernest Ybarra. He is survived by his children Daphne Balderas of Denton, Lana Trevizo and husband Jose of Forney, Sierra Martinez and husband Abraham of San Angelo. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Balderas and Orlando Duanys, José Jr, Lilia and Gabriel Trevizo and Adaline Martínez. Also surviving are his siblings John Balderas and wife Pauline of San Angelo, Virginia Gutierrez and husband Mike of Cleburne, Anita Minjarez and husband Carlos of Crowley, Rosa Hart and husband Kevin of Tye, Rudy Balderas and Carmen Aguilar of San Angelo, Michael Balderas of San Angelo. He is also survived by his previous partners and friends Victoria Curtis of Forney and Hope Balderas of San Angelo.



A private burial at Robert Lee Cemetery will take place at a later date.









