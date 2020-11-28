1/1
Dave Lara Balderas
1952 - 2020
Dave Lara Balderas

San Angelo - Dave Lara Balderas, 68 of San Angelo, Texas passed from this life on to our Father in Heaven on November 22, 2020.

Dave was born on May 2, 1952 in Robert Lee, Texas to Alfonso and Pauline Balderas.

He attended Robert Lee High School. After high school at the age of 18, Dave began his life long career in the oil and gas industry. Over the course of 50 years his knowledge and skill took him all over the state of Texas and New Mexico working for various companies. He loved teaching others and problem solving. If anyone had a problem they would ask Dave and he was always there to help. Dave loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved fishing at Lake Nasworthy and listening to music. He was deeply loved by many and will be missed.

Dave is preceded in death by his father Alfonso Balderas and brother Ernest Ybarra. He is survived by his children Daphne Balderas of Denton, Lana Trevizo and husband Jose of Forney, Sierra Martinez and husband Abraham of San Angelo. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Balderas and Orlando Duanys, José Jr, Lilia and Gabriel Trevizo and Adaline Martínez. Also surviving are his siblings John Balderas and wife Pauline of San Angelo, Virginia Gutierrez and husband Mike of Cleburne, Anita Minjarez and husband Carlos of Crowley, Rosa Hart and husband Kevin of Tye, Rudy Balderas and Carmen Aguilar of San Angelo, Michael Balderas of San Angelo. He is also survived by his previous partners and friends Victoria Curtis of Forney and Hope Balderas of San Angelo.

A private burial at Robert Lee Cemetery will take place at a later date.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaffer Funeral Home

2 entries
November 28, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Dave's passing, Heaven has gained an Angel. A very warm hearted man that has gone to soon. May his family treasure all of the memories of this wonderful man. RIP dear friend, you will be missed by all that knew you. Blessing to his family.
Rita Robledo
Friend
November 28, 2020
I miss you Dad I'll always remember the good times.
Daphne Balderas
Daughter
