David Andrew Russell Obituary
David Andrew Russell, 54, passed away on November 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. David was born in Star Lake, New York on March 12, 1965, to Gary and Phyllis Russell. David grew up in Star Lake and moved to Odessa when he was 16 to work in the Oil Field. He worked for Ray Transfer and Storage as a truck driver for 34 years. David married the love of his life Debbie Ann Catron on November 20, 1990. David had many friends and family who loved him and will miss him.

David is preceded in death by his Mother, Phyllis Russell; Grandparents Flora McLear, Vacek Sulongski; Uncle, Buzzy Bond; and his best friend of 33 years, Gary Bailey.

Mr. Russell is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debbie Russell; Nephew/Son, Jason Reddick; Niece/Daughter Shawna Reddick; Father, Gary Russell; Brothers, Richard Russell, and Joel Russell and wife Diane and their children Matthew Russell and Joanna Russell; Aunt, Priscilla Bond (Vernon Dandrew); Cousins, Angus LaDue, Preston Bond, Jeffrey Bond, Brian LaDue, Grandmother; Sisters-in-Law, Teresa Tomich and husband Rudy, Christina Lawson and husband Bill, and Pamela Reynolds and husband Travis; 6 grandchildren; and dear friends, Mary Rutledge, and many more friends.

A memorial service will be held at Harper Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday November 9, 2019.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
