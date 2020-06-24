David Bautista
David Bautista

San Angelo - David Bautista died unexpectedly on June 22, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Rosemary Bautista. His children Candy Alexander and her husband Dexter Alexander and Angie Rice and her spouse Claude Fortson, his grandsons; Bryce Jones, Jordan Jones, Dexter Alexander Jr. and Colton Fortson. His sisters Elaine Martinez, Cynthia Alvarado, and Dolores Cantu. His brothers; Henry Bautista and Tino Bautista.

He is predeceased in death by his mother, Dora Bautista and his brother Jr. Bautista.

David was born January 12, 1948 in Sonora, Texas and graduated San Angelo Central High School in 1967. He was part of the Great Edison Jr. High Football team. Dad, you will be really missed by your wife, children, grandsons.

Visitation will be held all day Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Mass will be held at 10:00 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

