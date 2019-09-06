Services
Leatherwood Memorial Chapels - Brady
1001 South Elm St
Brady, TX 76825
(325) 597-0714
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
401 South Blackburn
Brady, TX
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
401 South Blackburn
Brady, TX
1927 - 2019
Brady, TX - David Wayne Dahlberg, age 92, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Brady. David was born May 16, 1927 in Brady to Oscar Gustof Dahlberg and Judith E. (Sandburg) Dahlberg. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married June Evridge on December 29, 1954.

Memorial service at 11:00am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00am to 11:00am at the church.

Survived by his wife June Dahlberg of Brady; daughters Carol Pilgrim and Alice Powell of Brady; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 6, 2019
