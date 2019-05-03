|
|
David De La Cruz
San Angelo - David Daniel De La Cruz went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a great "hands-on" handyman. He had accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his father, Phillip De La Cruz Sr and his mother Mary Ellen Zapata. He is survived by his step-father Manuel Zapata, brother Philip De La Cruz Jr. and wife Tricia, half sisters Crystal, Priscilla and Maria De La Cruz, his sons, Mathew De La Cruz and wife Crystal, Phillip De La Cruz and wife Nelly, Joel De La Cruz and wife Mercedes, Anthony De La Cruz Sr and wife April. Other survivors his grandchildren Annalyssa, Jr, Neida and Manny, Elaina and JJ, Anthony Jr, Ava, Angelo and Avari De La Cruz. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will start at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North, 1002 N Oakes St, and the service will commence at 7:00 p.m.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 3, 2019