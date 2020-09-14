David Duron
San Angelo - David Duron, Sr. 63, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public Viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the Rosary be at 6:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona, officiating.
Mr. Duron was born May 14, 1957 in El Paso to Ruperto and Dora Duron. David was a 1975 graduate of Ysleta High School in El Paso. He was a mechanic for Levi Strauss until its closure. David loved family, music, football, NASCAR, the outdoors, camping and boating. He loved sitting in the water at the lake with a beer and cigarette in hand. David lived life to its fullest. He was always giving a helping hand whenever anyone needed it. David was a loving father of three, which he raised himself and expected them to be better than him. David's passing isn't an ending, but yet another beginning.
Survivors include two sons, David Duron, Jr. and wife Maristella and Damien Duron; a daughter, Denise Gale and Husband Chris; numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews; two brothers, Danny Duron and wife Elva and Dennis Duron and wife Yvonne; a loving sister, Dolores Ramos and husband Joe; a very special friend and care giver, Lourdes Lopez.
The family would like to thank the staff at Regency House for all their kind care and to Dr. Harvey for his care of David all these years.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com