Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
David Eugene Cox Obituary
David Eugene Cox

San Angelo - David Eugene Cox, 64, passed away at his home on March 3, 2020 around 3:00 AM. David was born August 2, 1955, in San Angelo, Texas. He was a veteran of the US Army. And worked for Goodyear Proving Grounds, Handy Packing, hauled cattle, and worked for Ethicon throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Cox; son Justin Cox; daughter Ashley Cox; brothers Benny (Elaine) Cox and Harvey (Darla) Cox; sisters Breanda (Mike) Moneer and Virginia (Kyle) Alexander; Sister-in-law Sandra Crockett; brother-in-law Conrad (Patricia) Lopez; and many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home from 5:00- 7:00pm. The Funeral service is 10:00am, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Shane Cox, Darwin Cox, Mike Moneer, Dalton Molotsky, Bryan Lopez, and Daniel Merkel.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
