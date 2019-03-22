Services
David Eugene Scott

San Angelo, TX

David Eugene Scott of San Angelo, Texas left his earthly life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. David was born in

Emmitsburg, Iowa on March 15, 1946 to Robert Nolan Scott and Harriett June (Harr) Scott. He attended schools

in rural Iowa until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964. David served aboard the USS Midway during the Vietnam

Conflict. He was a galley chef on the aircraft carrier and his beloved friends referred to him as "Cookie".

On June 16, 1964 while on leave, David married the love of his life, Carol Jean Linn, otherwise known as his "

sweetheart". David and Carol Scott began their 55 year love affair in Fairmont, Minnesota then gave life to four

beautiful daughters, Christy, Toni, Angie and Samantha.

David and Carol were trailblazers in their family and set out for Texas in 1973. David had a prolific career in the

meat packing industry throughout Texas. His passion was to raise and process organic beef and pigs. He loved to

help the underprivileged, the homeless, and feed the hungry.

David was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Diane, and brother Donald. He is survived by his beloved

wife, Carol Scott, daughters Christy Kaiser and husband Bobby, sons Bradley, Zachary and Maxwell, Toni Scott

Wehman and husband Bruce, Angie Wilson and sons Colton Wilson, with wife Tori Wilson and Dillon Wilson, and

Samantha Simmons and husband Matthew.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Wesley Soup Kitchen in San Angelo or the

to help the helpless.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
