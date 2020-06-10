David G. Reyes
David G. Reyes, age 73, passed away at his residence on the morning of April 27, 2020 after a short illness.
He was born on October 20, 1946, in San Angelo, to Gabino and Rose Reyes.
David served in the U.S. Army, was a Vietnam Veteran, attended Angelo State University and worked as an electrician at Ethicon Inc. for forty-three years. He married Esther Castaneda in 1967 and they had two daughters, Lorena and Alma.
David is survived by his wife, two daughters, three granddaughters, one great granddaughter and numerous family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo and David's sisters - Ermalinda, Yolanda, Ruth, Diane and Roxanne for their love and kindness during our journey.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Word of Life Church. Arrangements are by Johnson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
David G. Reyes, age 73, passed away at his residence on the morning of April 27, 2020 after a short illness.
He was born on October 20, 1946, in San Angelo, to Gabino and Rose Reyes.
David served in the U.S. Army, was a Vietnam Veteran, attended Angelo State University and worked as an electrician at Ethicon Inc. for forty-three years. He married Esther Castaneda in 1967 and they had two daughters, Lorena and Alma.
David is survived by his wife, two daughters, three granddaughters, one great granddaughter and numerous family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo and David's sisters - Ermalinda, Yolanda, Ruth, Diane and Roxanne for their love and kindness during our journey.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Word of Life Church. Arrangements are by Johnson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.