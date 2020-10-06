David JaramilloSan Angelo - David Jaramillo age 70, died on September 30, 2020, in San Angelo.Public viewing will be on Friday, October 9th from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. The Rosary will be said at 6:00 PM in the chapel. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 2309 S. A&M Avenue, San Angelo.Mask must be worn during the rosary, mass and during the military honors following the mass.Those honored to serve as his pallbearers are Alisandro M. Jaramillo Jr., Rey Sarmiento, Ariel Sarmiento, Fernando C. Aguirre Sr., Fernando C. Aguirre Jr., Ron Cline. Joe Smallcomb, Steve Haidinger, Fil Salamanca, and Jesse Stout.Both the rosary and mass will be live-streamed. Please check back here on Thursday for links to each of the services scheduled. The links will go live 5 minutes prior to service time.David was born on September 18, 1950, in Granite City, Illinois to his parents Alisandro M. and Emma Rangel Jaramillo. He had a big family of brothers and sisters, many younger than him. David helped guide and mentor them throughout their lives. During high school he was part of the Army ROTC, once he joined the Air Force in 1971 he was promoted and retired in 1996 as Master Sergeant-with two careers: Broadcast Television for AFRTS & Radio Electronics Intelligence Communications. He also proudly served during Desert Storm and was an engineering Non-Commissioned Officer in the Air Force. After his 24 year military career ended, he then worked for 15 years as a Federal Civilian Electronic Engineer, officially retiring in 2013. During that time he earned his Bachelors of Science-Electronics Management in 2001.David met his wife Mercy, from Manila, Philippines in 1974 at Carswell Air Force Base Fort Worth, and were married in San Antonio on November 20, 1976, The couple had a daughter Elizabeth, born November 5,1977. During his retirement they enjoyed traveling to many places. He happily served his community by volunteering with his wife at Shannon Medical Center tending the front desk at Women & Children's and helped make comfort pillows for patients.David had many talents some were expressed this through his drawings; if you ever received a snowman card it was pretty special; oil paintings & photography, some of which even made the front page of the Standard-Times.David had many interests like gardening, Tai Chi, Yoga & lifting weights. He also enjoyed Astronomy-especially taking photos of the stars and moon from his backyard.He was a devoted Catholic and member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. He grew close to God and always enjoyed his talks with Father Charles Greenwell.David was a quiet, humble, kind and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. David's legacy would be to remind us to make each day count, take care of one another, be kind and positive, and never stop learning.He was preceded in death by his father, Alisandro; his grandmother, Jennie T. Reyes, a sister, Monica Martinez; and brother-in- law Serafin Medellin and sister-in-law Carmen Simbillo.David is survived by his wife Mercy; his only daughter Elizabeth M. Jaramillo-Aguirre and her husband Fernando C. Sr; his precious grandson, Fernando C. Jr.; his siblings, Irene Ruiz, Bill Jaramillo and his wife Loida, Maria Wichman, Alisandro M. Jaramillo Jr., Michelle Wilson and her husband Nate, and Jennie Allen; his sisters-in-law Gloria Medellin, Agapita Castañeda and her husband Porfirio, Avelina Hader and her husband Gary; his brothers-in-law, Rey Sarmiento and his wife Ofelia, Ernesto Sarmiento and his wife Jeanne and Ariel Sarmiento; and by numerous nieces and nephews.His family will miss him deeply, especially his wife and daughter.