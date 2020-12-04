David Joe Romero



San Angelo - In loving memory of David Joe Romero, a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and best friend. He was born in San Angelo, Texas on October 11, 1993 along with his wonderful twin sister. David spent half of his life growing up in Eden, Texas where he made many friends and had fond memories. In 2002, he moved to San Angelo, Texas with his family. He received his diploma from Central High School in 2012. David always had a charming, warm, laugh and he was the first to help in whatever was needed. He owned a caring, loving heart and lived life in the present to the fullest. We shall forever miss the beautiful light he brought into our world. Our prayers will always and forever be with him. Now he is resting in peace with his Popo and Uncle Sammy.



David is survived by his mother and step father, Audra Galindo and Rey Robles of San Angelo and his father Joe Romero and step mother, Christine of Wichita Falls, Tx. He leaves behind his twin, Samantha Romero and nephew Leo Romero, little brother, Alex Lopez III and sisters Brittani Cook and Amanda Romero Bullard. His grandparents Samuel and Mary Galindo, also his "momo" Bertha Romero and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 with a prayer time from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Belvedere Cemetery.



Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.









