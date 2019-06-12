|
|
David John Semlinger
San Angelo - David John Semlinger was born December 14, 1928 in Schertz Texas to John Anthony and Ora Rose (Schertz) . He grew up on the family dairy farm and graduated from Schertz High School. He attended Southwest Texas, then enlisted in the Navy and served on the U.S.S. Rochester in the Korean War.
On May 20, 1952 he married Bobbie Lee West, the Love of his life for 67 years. They raised three children, Pam, Julie and Johnny.
He came back to Texas where he worked for an amazing 45 years for LONE STAR BREWERY. He retired, then they moved to San Angelo Texas where they built a home on Lake Nasworthy, that they enjoyed for 25 years.
David was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Ora, and his Brother Richard. He is survived by his wife Bobbie, his children Pam and Frank Vavala, Julie and Mark Terry, and Johnny and Joy Semlinger. He was also blessed with 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
A special thank you to St. Gabriels Hospice of San Angelo for their amazing care.
A celebration of his life will be held at Harper Funeral Home, Thursday June 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St Gabriel's Hospice San Angelo, located at 3157 Executive Drive San Angelo TX 76904
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 12, 2019