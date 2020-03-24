|
|
David Keith Johnson
David Keith Johnson, 64, was born on July 14,1954 and passed at his home in Ft. Smith, Arkansas on Sat. March 21,2020 of natural causes.
David had a passion for airplanes and flying. He was a crop duster and was very proud of flying in west Texas and several other states.
He is survived by his parents Larry and Joy Johnson, wife Cheryl of Ft. Smith, brother Clark Johnson, sons Lowell (Nicole), Stefan (Kiely), 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson.
There are no scheduled services at this time due to Covid-19. David was an organ donor.
We know that David accepted the Lord as his savior as a young man and is now in His presence and whole again.
Fly High my friend, Olga.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020