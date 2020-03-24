Resources
More Obituaries for David Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Keith Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Keith Johnson Obituary
David Keith Johnson

David Keith Johnson, 64, was born on July 14,1954 and passed at his home in Ft. Smith, Arkansas on Sat. March 21,2020 of natural causes.

David had a passion for airplanes and flying. He was a crop duster and was very proud of flying in west Texas and several other states.

He is survived by his parents Larry and Joy Johnson, wife Cheryl of Ft. Smith, brother Clark Johnson, sons Lowell (Nicole), Stefan (Kiely), 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson.

There are no scheduled services at this time due to Covid-19. David was an organ donor.

We know that David accepted the Lord as his savior as a young man and is now in His presence and whole again.

Fly High my friend, Olga.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -