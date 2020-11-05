David Lawrence "Larry" Glass



June 30, 1934 - November 4, 2020



David Lawrence "Larry" Glass went peacefully home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of November 4, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1934, to James David and Willie Lee Key Glass of Sterling City, Texas. As his father before him, Larry spent the majority of his life ranching at Lacy Creek some 17 miles west of Sterling City on the Sterling and Glasscock County line.



His mother, Willie, told the story that as infant Larry showed an ear for music while even in the highchair. David and the men would come in for lunch and listen to "The Light Crust Dough Boys" on the radio and "little Larry" would keep time with his spoon. This was the beginning of a lifetime of musical study and enjoyment playing the piano. Over his many years behind the ivories, Larry loved to hammer out tunes ranging from ragtime to big band jazz or anything with a Boogie Woogie beat. He performed for many county events, dance club dinners, and played the preludes to both his sons' weddings, but it was in the daily playing after work and supper that he took the most pleasure. His son Robert has fond memories of falling to sleep to the sounds of Larry's songs coming from the music room. Larry got a drum set for his son Jeff and the two of them played together for many years. Larry passed his love of music on to his numerous grandchildren.



There were no busses in Sterling County, so Larry began driving the school car to the front doors of the Sterling City ISD at the confident age of 13. Larry spent his growing up years learning from his parents how to work on the ranch doctoring screw worms, chopping wood for his mother's stove, fixing windmills and fences, and hunting along the banks of Lacy Creek with this brother Lynn and their dogs. When younger sister Willene was born, Larry and Lynn both lovingly looked after her all of her life.



Larry commented that the day he left to attend college at Texas Christian University in the fall of 1952, "My dad shook my hand at the barn early that morning and by that afternoon my mother had put my suitcase on the curb in front of the dorm in Ft Worth and drove off. I was left standing there in a new world." Larry quickly adapted and earned a B.A. in Geology in 1956, and after a two-year graduate course in geology, he received his M.S. During his college years, he joined the R.O.T.C. and, upon graduation, was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force where he served three years as a navigator. He was stationed in England and Spain and was able to spend his leave time extensively travelling across Europe. This taste for travel stayed with him throughout his lifetime.



While home on leave, Larry came to visit Lynn, who had followed him to TCU. It was there that Lynn introduced him to Lynda Ruth Ballenger of Midland, Texas. A courtship across the waters ensued, and Larry and Lynda married on December 29, 1961, at the First Christian Church in Midland, Texas. They settled on the banks of Lacy Creek next to David and Willie and, for the next 49 years, celebrated each other and their family. To them were born Robert David Glass on June 23, 1966, and Jefferson Lawrence Glass on February 10, 1971. Larry and Lynda were active in the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling City. Larry was a delightful father who would play with his boys. After work he would wrestle with Robert and Jeff or throw the football in the backyard or get them to play a song together. Before bedtime he would lie down with them and they would then all listen to Lynda read the Bible and lead them in nightly prayers. Larry and Lynda provided a Christian spiritual foundation for their sons. Larry also demonstrated to Robert and Jeff the value of hard work. He showed them what to do then made sure they did it, believing in the value of sweat equity for his offspring.



It is a fortunate thing for a man to find one love in his lifetime but it is a blessing of the Lord indeed to have two such helpmates. Some time after Lynda's passing Larry took to being noticeably absent for the morning work orders at the ranch. It wasn't too long before it was revealed that instead of trading commodities on the web, he was surfing for a wife. The Lord led Larry to the delightful Mary Helen Walker of Jacksonville, Texas, whom he wed on September 10, 2011. Mary Helen took to the adventure of being a west Texas rancher's wife. She threw herself into working along side of him gathering sheep, overseeing the Quarter Horses and making a house a home once again. Her gentle ways of handing Larry brought forth the best in him and the love they shared will be a lasting, treasured memory to the family.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents James David Glass and Willie Lee Key, his wife Lynda and their infant son William Ray, brother James Lynn Glass and sister Willene Glass Boger. Larry is survived by his wife Mary Helen and sons Robert David Glass and his wife Brooke of Spur, Texas, and their children Riley, his wife ChloeBeth, daughter Rachel, son Ben and Jefferson Lawrence Glass and his wife Priscilla of Keller, Texas, daughter Emily, sons Andrew, Grayson, and Daniel. Larry is also survived by his sisters-in-laws Helen Sisco Glass of Garden City, Texas, Barba Ballenger Keene and husband David of Plano, Texas, brother-in-law Allen Boger of Austin, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.



The immediate family will gather for the funeral service on Saturday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church in Sterling City, Texas. Graveside services and burial will be held at the Montvale Cemetery at 2:00 PM in Sterling City.



Pall bearers will be his grandchildren Riley, Rachel, Ben, Emily, Andrew, Grayson, Daniel and grand daughter-in-law ChloeBeth Glass.



Arrangements are made by Ross Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to West Texas Boys Ranch.









