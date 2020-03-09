|
|
David Leon Bain
San Angelo - David Leon Bain, 80, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence. Leon was born June 19, 1939 on a farm near Meadow, Texas in Terry County to Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Bain and Margaret Fredonia (Banks) Bain.
He graduated from Ropes High School, Ropesville, Texas in 1957 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas in 1966. He married Mary Ann Wallace and they raised three daughters in San Angelo.
Leon had a long career in Information Technologies, computer programming and engineering with various companies including GTE Data Services, BMC Software, and Northrop Grumman.
Survivors include his daughters LeAnn Bain of Temple, Texas; Karen Bain of San Angelo, and Janette Bain Hubbard of Denton, Texas. His beloved grandchildren, Emily Belle Westbrook, David Coby Hubbard, Matthew Lane Hubbard, and Madison ElizabethAnn Hubbard. A sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Jerry Haley of Lampasas, Texas, a brother John Bain of Wolfforth, Texas, special nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
He will be buried at Ropes Cemetery in Ropesville, Texas where the family will gather for a graveside service on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020