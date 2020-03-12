Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Leon Bain


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Leon Bain Obituary
David Leon Bain

San Angelo - David Leon Bain, 80, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence. Leon was born June 19, 1939 on a farm near Meadow, Texas in Terry County to Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Bain and Margaret Fredonia (Banks) Bain.

He graduated from Ropes High School, Ropesville, Texas in 1957 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas in 1966. He married Mary Ann Wallace and they raised three daughters in San Angelo.

Leon had a long career in Information Technologies, computer programming and engineering with various companies including GTE Data Services, BMC Software, and Northrop Grumman.

Survivors include his daughters LeAnn Bain of Temple, Texas; Karen Bain of San Angelo, and Janette Bain Hubbard of Denton, Texas. His beloved grandchildren, Emily Belle Westbrook, David Coby Hubbard, Matthew Lane Hubbard, and Madison ElizabethAnn Hubbard. A sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Jerry Haley of Lampasas, Texas, a brother John Bain of Wolfforth, Texas, special nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.

He will be buried at Ropes Cemetery in Ropesville, Texas where the family will gather for a graveside service on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -