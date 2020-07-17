David Mahlon Gould
San Angelo - David Mahlon Gould answered the final call and went to his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. David was born in San Angelo, Texas, on February 2, 1948, to Lou Loftin Gould and William Gordon Gould, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara Fassett of Colorado; and brother, James Loftin Phillips, of Nebraska.
David grew up in San Angelo and graduated in 1966 from San Angelo Central High School. He attended Angelo State University, graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in mathematics and a minor in economics. On the first day of college he heard of a job with L.T. Moore at Western Printing Company. David interviewed, and began working for them that day. He held this position until after graduation from Angelo State. David was an integral part of the Kappi XI fraternity beginnings on November 6, 1966, as the 25th member, and of the Lambda Chi Fraternity, Beta Alpha Chapter, becoming the 16th member on May 10, 1968. He was also a member of Alpha Mu Gamma and Pi Mu Epsilon.
David went on to work for GTE for 24 years, retiring in 1995. While working for GTE he traveled the southeastern and eastern states, making friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed many baseball games and other adventures while traveling. He made many trips to Laughlin, Nevada, and counted those regular travelers and casino employees among his many friends. Some of his fondest memories included a summer trip with his son visiting Major League parks, officiating the 2009 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and attending the 2012 LSC Baseball Championships.
He was dedicated to his community and his family. He served as president of the Downtown Lion's Club from 1980-1981. He was an active member of the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd. As a staunch supporter of Angelo State University sports, he attended a myriad of sporting events until he was physically unable.
David is survived by his wife, Karla Jo (Eubanks) Gould. He is also survived by his son, Sean Gould and wife, Adrian, of Birmingham, Alabama, and their children Jane and Ty; daughter, Shana Baldwin and husband, Patrick, of Waco, Texas, and their children Cole and Cason; and daughter Anna Augustin and husband, Josh, of San Angelo and their children Landon and Addison. He is survived by his brother, Bill Gould and wife, Paula; brother-in-law, Bruce Fassett; along with a nephew, nieces, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
David had a fondness for Meals for the Elderly, Concho Valley PAWS, and Critter Shack, requesting memorials go to one of them. His family wishes to thank Hospice of San Angelo, Dr. Ty Hughston, Dr. Raj Cheruku, and his sister-in-law, Kathy Powell for his care. The family would also like to thank friends, fraternity brothers, gambling buddies, and all the other people too numerous to thank individually. If you knew David, you knew one thing: he never, ever threw a friend away. Once you became a friend, you were a friend for life!
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd, 3355 West Beauregard, San Angelo, Texas.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com