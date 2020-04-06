Services
David Poindexter


1951 - 2020
David Poindexter Obituary
David Poindexter

San Angelo - David Poindexter, 68, passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020at his home in San Angelo, Texas.

David was born on November 16, 1951, to Howard and Molly(Fowler) Poindexter in Long Beach, California. He married Ollie Poindexter who preceded him in death on September 13, 2008. He worked for the Texas MailService for over 25 years. He was known as Dad, Gramps, Pops, Daddy, and Popie. His hobbies included repairing anything that was broken, (Jack of all trades), collecting, fishing, in his own words"doodling"; and best of all garage selling and galavanting. Gramps could always be depended on for anything. He loved spoiling his grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his wife Ollie, and his parents Howard and Molly Poindexter.

David is survived by his children; Tracy Medrano and husband Wayne, Brent, and wife Salina, and Jaime Vance and husband Michael all of SanAngelo. He is also survived by his grandchildren Zachary, Madison (Alex), Lance (Amanda), Caleb Brent, Dana (John), Megan, Devin, and David, as well as his great-grandsons Alexander, Aiden, Christian, and Kannon. David is also survived by his brothers Wayne and Don; and sisters Wanda and Kathy and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held for David at Miles Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, with Dr. Jerry Roach presiding.

Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
