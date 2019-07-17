David Romero, Jr.



San Angelo - David Romero Jr. also known as "Red" or David the Painter, 72, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.



Public viewing will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 9:00 Am to 8:00 PM with a prayer services at 6:00 PM Thursday at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019, at Primera Church of San Angelo, 23 W. Ave. J, with Pastor Robert Cuellar, officiating. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Romero was born April 30, 1947 in Chacon, New Mexico. David attended Menual High School in Albuquerque. While at Menaul his classmates knew him as a skinny, wirey fellow, weighing about 120 pounds, but could easily bench press 300 pounds and was always willing to fight for others who were being bullied. After graduating from Menaul in 1966 with hopes and dreams of becoming a starving artist and attending art school, those plans would come to a halt after meeting the love of his life Magda Elaine Rodriguez and marrying on December 23, 1968 where they would embark on a 50-year journey as husband and wife. In 1974 David, Magda and Sonia would move to Texas. David owned David Romero Custom Painting for 40 years, he grew his business simply by word of mouth, his work at one time or another could be seen in some of San Angelo's finest buildings and homes. David retired in 2016. He was a member the Primera Church of San Angelo and El Rito Presbyterian Church in Chacon, New Mexico. David was preceded in death by his parents, David Sr. and Telesfora Romero; a brother, Damacio Romero, a sister, Alice Martinez; and daughter, Aseneth Romero.



Survivors include his wife, Magda of the home; three daughters, Sonia Romero of Livingston, New Jersey and Magdy Soliman, America Romero of San Angelo and Lisana Yvonne Sitzes and husband Adam of Williamsburg, Virginia; three grandchildren, David Joseph Romero-Hernandez, Avianna Horst-Romero and Ariya Sitzes; four brothers, Robert Romero and wife Isabelle and William Romero all of New Mexico, Miguel Romero and wife Dolores and Fulgencio Romero and wife Ruby all of Colorado; two sisters, Marty Arellano and husband Augustine, Susan Romero all of New Mexico; a sister-in-law, Febe Benitez and husband of Houston. As well as some very special nieces and nephew that he considered as his own children, Melissa and Gilbert Salas, Lindsey and Josh Calvery, Courtney and Jeremy Jacques all of San Angelo, Irma Hernandez of Oklahoma and Gilbert and wife Roxy Rodriguez both of Florida, and April Valenzuela of California; and many-many nieces and nephews from both Rodriguez family in Texas and Romero Family in New Mexico and Colorado.



David was of strong character, he'd tell you exactly what he thought about you, even if you didn't want hear it. David was a man of honor, integrity and grit. He was a loving, caring and generous person. David always took care of those that crossed his path.



David's family would like to thank the many friends and family that have been by his side during this difficult time and very big thank you to Hospice of San Angelo. Please come celebrate David's life at Robert Massie Funeral Home and Primera Church.



