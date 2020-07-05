David Shelton Miller



San Angelo - David S Miller, 60, of San Angelo, TX passed on to his eternal life with Jesus surrounded by family on July 1, 2020. David was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a decorated Civil Service Fire Fighter of 30 years, small business owner, as well as a dedicated and loving family man.



David was born August 28, 1959 in Amarillo, TX to Harry and Delores Miller. David was the third of seven children. We love his stories of growing up in a house full of boys with a baby sister. He was a State Champion Varsity Wrestler and Senior Class President where he graduated from Royal High School, Simi Valley, California, in 1977 with scholarships offers from UCLA and the Air Force Academy. He joined the Air Force and reported to basic in July of 1977. He completed the Fire Training Academy at Chanute AFB and was stationed in Montgomery, Alabama. He convinced his high school sweetheart, whom he loved all his life, to marry him on January 1, 1978. They had their first child, his precious daughter, Renee, in 1979. He was then stationed in Alaska, where he quickly moved up the ranks and had hilarious stories of the size of the salmon and a bear encounter. He served four years in the Air Force and was very proud of his Airman of the Year award with the opportunity to fly in a fighter-jet. After the Air Force, David moved his family to Dallas, near Pamela's family, where he managed an upscale restaurant. Soon after, he was asked to apply for a DOD Civil Service Fire Fighter position. He accepted the position at Dyess AFB and fathered his second child, Kassie. Then, he accepted a promotion and moved to Goodfellow AFB where he welcomed his third child, finally a boy, Joseph. Fourteen years later he and Pamela joyfully welcomed a fourth child, his little buddy, Parker. Throughout his 30 years of service in the DOD, David moved through the ranks with an impressive resume and countless awards, up to the rank of Fire Chief of Health, Safety, and HazMat Response. After retiring in 2007, he worked at NOV as the DOT Coordinator and Training Manager and most recently as a funeral motorcycle escort with Concho Valley Qualified Traffic Service. He would see old friends at every visit to the grocery store, at his grandkid's football games, and everywhere in between.



David was in love with his family, including each of his grandchildren, Ricky, Roman, Austin, Ainsley, Asher, CJ, Hagen, Harlyn, and Hurlee. He was there for each of their births, countless sleepovers, long walks, sports, camping trips, vacations, and parties.



David will join his parents, Harry Roy and Delores Miller, his best friend and pastor, Wayne Maxwell, and his cousin, Randy Young, in Heaven. He is survived by his beloved wife Pamela Miller, his siblings, Richard Savage of Wichita Falls, TX, Harry Miller of Palmdale, California, Vince Miller of Alpena, MI, Mark Miller, Darron Miller, and Leandra Krueger of San Angelo, TX, his children Renee Parks, Kassie Harper, Joseph Miller, and Parker Miller of San Angelo, TX, and 28 nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, and 9 grandchildren that were his whole world.



Formal services are postponed due to COVID restrictions, but the family would like for you to join them for a meal on July 11, 2020. RSVP 325-656-5056 by text.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store