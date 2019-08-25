|
|
David Thomas Crites
San Angelo - David Thomas Crites passed away August 21, 2019, at the age of 73. He was born January 16, 1946, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family moved to West Texas and David graduated from McCamey High School. He attended Sul Ross University.
He served 22 years in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. His duty stations included Vietnam, Panama, El Paso, and Germany. He retired in 1990 as a Sargent First Class.
He and his family moved to San Angelo in 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia, his loving care giver. They were married 45 years. His sister, Janice Erwin and family of Fredericksburg and his brother Alan Crites of El Paso, as well as Alicia's sister Nadia and family in Brooklyn, New York, and Alicia's family in Panama.
He was preceded in death by his son, Glen Thomas Crites, his parents, Glen and Margaret Crites and his brother, Norman Crites.
Funeral service is on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Margaret Church. He will be interred immediately following the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
David and his son are together again.
Alicia wishes to thank Dr. Sun and Dr. Rivera for their wonderful care of David and Solaris Hospice for their love, care and kindness.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 25, 2019