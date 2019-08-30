|
David Wayne Fowler
San Angelo - David Wayne Fowler went to be with the Lord on Monday 8/26/19. He is survived by his son David Fowler; wife Beth Fowler, daughter Judy Rodriguez; husband Art Rodriguez, and grandchildren Julia and Joaquin Rodriguez. David W. Fowler was a gregarious family man who carried with him a big sense of humor throughout his entire life. David was born March 18th, 1933 in Ballinger, TX. He grew up the youngest of 9 on the family farm and was not a stranger to hard work. He graduated from Ballinger High School in 1951 where he was a Bearcat football player and remained a Bearcat football fan his entire life. In April of 1951, David joined the National Guard Infantry and was in service for 10 years. While in the National Guard he qualified as a sharpshooter with the M-1 Garand, M-1 Carbine, and marksman with the Colt .45 Auto. In his years after High School, he worked for the Texas Highway Department for several years before getting involved in the oilfield which was his true passion in life. David worked his way up from the bottom in the oilfield over his lifetime to a high level of leadership in the field. David loved the oilfield and everything about it. He traveled to work in North Africa in Egypt, Libya, and Nigeria, and in the United States he spent quite a bit of time in Oklahoma, Texas. David even helped support Red Adair's team with logistical support during their efforts to put out oil fires in Kuwait during the first Gulf War. He participated in some of the first horizontal drilling efforts in Texas and achieved several world records for speed at drilling to depth. He finally left his favorite work at the age of 73. Even though David did not attend college, he was a lifelong supporter of the Texas Longhorns, even in the down years he was an unrelenting fan. David loved his family immensely, and he always attended family get-togethers in Ballinger and San Angelo with his brothers and his wife's immediate family. He was a member of the First Christian Church in San Angelo, TX for many years, and later a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in San Angelo. David was loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. David has requested that in lieu of flowers please make donations to Trinity Lutheran School in San Angelo or the San Angelo Community Band. Visitation will be held all day on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the funeral home with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Old Runnels Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 30, 2019