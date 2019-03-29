|
Davy Lee Smith
San Angelo, TX
Davy Lee Smith was born on December 30, 1956, the youngest son of Billy Ray and Mary Smith. His older brothers, Donny and Ricky, were excited to welcome Davy into the Smith Family. Davy left his earthly body on March 25, 2019 at the age of 62.
Davy spent his young years surrounded by friends and family. He loved to play baseball and football. There were plenty of neighbors and vacant lots in the neighborhood that were available to have an impromptu game.
Following high school, Davy Smith joined the United States Navy. Later, he worked in construction where he was an outstanding painter. He had a very good work ethic and always did his best! Davy also enjoyed making specialty knives. He had great designs and made all of the components by hand.
Davy was a good guy! Someone you could count on if you needed something. He was very well liked by everyone. He had a dry wit and was very knowledgeable on nearly any subject. He was never proud or boastful. He enjoyed helping others. He was a care giver in his family. He took everything in stride. Never complaining, working thru any problems or health issues. Davy always looked for the bright side of things - he did not dwell on the negatives.
Davy Lee Smith is survived by his son, William Smith; his daughter, Naomi Daniel; 3 Grandchildren; his girlfriend Takoma Baldwin; brothers, Donny (Donna) Smith and Ricky Smith; his niece, Heather (Billy) Pruitt; nephews, Scottie Smith and Aaron Smith; 2 aunts, Mary Neighbors and Helen Chastain; numerous cousins, family, and friends.
Davy was predeceased by his parents and grandparents. Davy will be missed by all who knew him!
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel located at 1939 Sherwood Way. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 29, 2019