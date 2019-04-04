|
|
Dayton Boren
of Brady, TX - Dayton Lee Boren, age 92, of Brady, Texas passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Brownwood, Texas. Dayton was born June 5, 1926 in Burnet County near Lampasas, Texas. He was the middle child of Lois (Parker) Boren and Lee Roy Boren, a sheep rancher. He grew up in the Elm Grove, Milburn, Bowser & Richland Springs area while attending school. After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II where he was based in Italy, he met and married Virginia Ruth Howard of Goldthwaite, Texas on October 18, 1948. During the first 17 years of their marriage, Dayton worked on various ranches including the Gibbons Ranch in San Saba and the Sherwood Ranch in Goldthwaite before becoming a ranch hand on the Buck Richards Ranch located 10 miles east of Brady. It eventually became the Rutherford Ranch and then the Richter Ranch. Dayton became ranch foreman and stayed there until 1966 when he began working for the Pioneer Natural Gas Company in Brady which later became the Brady Municipal Gas Corporation. Three years later he became the manager of the gas company and worked there for 28 years, retiring in 1994. Upon retirement, he pursued his hobbies of woodworking, making pen & pencil sets, playing the guitar & harmonica, fishing on Brady Lake and volunteering his carpenter skills at the First United Methodist Church where he and Virginia were members. He was a long time member of the Brady Rotary Club and personally made most of the flag holders for the club's U.S. Flag fundraising program.
A memorial service for Dayton Boren will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Brady with Reverend Bun Jackson officiating. Burial of the cremated remains at Rest Haven Cemetery will be at a later date. The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view and/or sign Dayton's online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Brady Rotary Club.
Dayton is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Virginia Boren of Brady, Texas; daughters Susan Janes (Ralph), Vickie Kelley (Troy) and Gayla Heberling (Mike); sisters Vada Duncan and Joyce Houser; grandchildren Whitney Sharp (Jason), Brian Etchison (Amy), Cortney Morey (Matt), Jason Janes (Caroline) and Jennifer Anderson (Elias); great-grandchildren Skyler and Sabrina Sharp, Annabella and Asher Etchison, Ava and Tessa Morey, Jackson, Joshua, Jacob & Joseph Janes, Lockhart, Eli, Utah & Harper Anderson,; niece Annette Burkman; nephews Johnnie Houser (Tanya), Clem Howard, III (Judy), Michael Howard and Billy Howard.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 4, 2019