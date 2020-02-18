|
|
Dean Anderson
San Angelo - Dean Elton Anderson, age 63 of San Angelo died February 11, 2020 in Midland.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, February 19th from 6 PM until 7 PM
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 20th at 10:00 AM in the Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.
Interment will be at 2:00 PM at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home, 402 Rio Concho Drive, San Angelo, Texas.
Dean was born July 13, 1956, in Ocaloosa County, Florida to his parents Oscar Gerald and Loretta Spaudy Anderson.
He served in the US Marines during the Vietnam era as a basic infantryman. He was a sharpshooter and was awarded the Rifle Sharpshooter Medal.
Dean was the father of three children,
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children and a friend, Danny Zapata
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020