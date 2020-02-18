Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Texas State Veteran's Cemetery
Abilene, TX
1956 - 2020
Dean Anderson Obituary
Dean Anderson

San Angelo - Dean Elton Anderson, age 63 of San Angelo died February 11, 2020 in Midland.

Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, February 19th from 6 PM until 7 PM

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 20th at 10:00 AM in the Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.

Interment will be at 2:00 PM at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home, 402 Rio Concho Drive, San Angelo, Texas.

Dean was born July 13, 1956, in Ocaloosa County, Florida to his parents Oscar Gerald and Loretta Spaudy Anderson.

He served in the US Marines during the Vietnam era as a basic infantryman. He was a sharpshooter and was awarded the Rifle Sharpshooter Medal.

Dean was the father of three children,

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children and a friend, Danny Zapata
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
