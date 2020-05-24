|
Deborah Barron
San Angelo - Deborah Barron age 57, died suddenly on May 23, 2020 in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be on Tuesday, May 26th from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. A private service to celebrate Deborah's life will be held on Wednesday with her family and close friends. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Deborah was born May 30, 1962 in San Angelo to Charlie and Delma Mancha Juarez. She attended Central High.
She was a very dedicated worker and spent countless hours working in management in the food industry until her health prevented her from working. Deborah was a silly and fun-loving individual, always enjoying her life with a smile on her face. She had a giving heart and would do whatever she could to help those in need.
After she left the work force, she was able to spend time with her grandchildren and care for them. That was some of her happiest times, spending time with her precious grandchildren and family.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charlie Juarez Jr.
She is survived by her three children, Victoria Mar, Rachel Galindo and Ezequiel A. Barron Jr., all of San Angelo; a sister, Nancy Juarez; four brothers, David, Bobby, Danny, and Frankie Juarez all of San Angelo; her grandchildren, David and Diego Mar, Sincere Cotto, Samuel and Nathaniel Juarez, Genesis Garza, Gavin, Greyson and Garrett Galindo, and Alexander and Ayvin Barron; and her long time companion and friend, Ernesto Molina.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 24 to May 25, 2020