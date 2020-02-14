|
Debra Ann 'Debbie' Snyder
San Angelo - Debra Ann "Debbie" Jones Snyder walked through heaven's gates on Sunday evening, February 2, 2020. We know she was greeted with smiles as her father and husband had their arms open wide welcoming her home. There is refuge in our tears knowing that the three of them, along with others that have gone before us, are among the angels looking out for us. We know she is rejoicing in her new status as guardian angel, as there is not a role more suited for our beloved Debbie. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel/ Grape Creek.
Debbie was born on February 17th, 1961 to Ann and Al Jones. She was the first born of four siblings and the only girl. Debbie was big sister to Albert, Kevin, and John Jones. She loved each of them individually, yet the same, having a close-knit bond that stood the test of time. Debbie's passion for family was undeniably stronger than most which contributed to the caliber of mother she would become. She had three children. Robert, who gave her two grandchildren. Jennifer Wallace, who gave her three grandchildren, and Ashley Stewart who also gave her two grandchildren, and a special granddaughter, Emily Wallace.
Rest peacefully "Debbie Do". Your steadfast perseverance & commitment to your loved ones has provided us a legendary map for what remains of our life without you.
The full obituary can be read at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020