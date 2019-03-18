|
Debra Lynn Robertson Grayson
San Angelo
On March 16, 2019, Debby Grayson was called home by her Lord and Savior after a long battle with cancer and ultimately heart failure. It is sad that the cure for one disease is sometimes the catalyst for another.
Debby was born on August 3rd, 1952, in Odessa, Texas, to Betty Jo and Jesse Ray Robertson Sr. Her early years were spent in and around the Big Lake area where her father "Jess" was a production foreman for Cities Service Oil and Gas. The family later transferred to Corpus Christi and then moved to Raymondville where she graduated from High School. Debby entered Pan American University in Edinburg in 1970 on a music scholarship. In 1971 she transferred to Texas A&I University when her father was relocated to Kingsville. Changing her major to education, Debby graduated with a Bachelor's degree in education in August 1973. She returned to Texas A&I a few years later where she earned a Master's degree in psychology with certification in educational counseling and statistics.
During the spring of 1971, while home during spring break, she met her future husband Jesse Bailey (JB) Grayson. They married on April 1st, 1972 and would have celebrated their forty seventh anniversary in two weeks. They were blessed with two daughters, Lauri Michelle and Kristy Lynn.
Debby spent 36 years in the Texas Education system beginning her career in San Angelo, Texas, at Goliad Elementary in 1974. Her husband being in the oil and gas industry, she served in districts from Houston to the Rio Grande Valley and West Texas. She touched children's lives as a classroom teacher, counselor and administrator. Debby retired from Katy ISD in 2010. Since her passing, the family has received many moving and uplifting texts, emails and posts from former students and colleagues describing how she touched and inspired them.
Her favorite memories had her family wrapped around her. It didn't matter whether it was at the lake house, the ranch, on a family vacation or at home for a weekend get together. Those were her special moments. She cherished and treasured the hugs of each member as they left and looked forward to the next gathering.
Our faith tells us to Believe, Accept and Share our faith with others. We are directed in the Bible to be a witness and when absolutely necessary to use words. She lived that faith each day of her life.
A special thanks to our many friends within the community and our church family at the First United Methodist Church in Giddings, Texas. After being moved to San Angelo to be close to her family, your continued prayers, cards, texts and loving calls were a constant strength as she walked this final path.
She was preceded in death by her father Jesse Ray Robertson Sr. of San Angelo. She is survived by husband JB Grayson of San Angelo. Daughter Lauri Michelle and husband Randy Herndon of San Angelo. Daughter Kristy Lynn and Husband Patrick Brody of San Angelo. Granddaughter Samantha Rachelle Herndon and fiance Drew Robbins of Dallas; granddaughter Helen Ruth Herndon, grandsons Jacob Garret Brody and Levi Gauge Brody all of San Angelo. Brother Jesse Ray Robertson Jr and wife Beverly of Rockport, Texas. She was also blessed to be surrounded by many, much loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and amazing friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Seton House (Austin Texas), The First United Methodist Church (Giddings, Texas), The or The .
Family visitation is scheduled from 6PM to 8PM Tuesday March 19 at Harper Funeral Home, San Angelo, Texas. Graveside service is set for 11 AM Wednesday March 20 at the Robert Lee Cemetery. A "celebration of life" service is to be scheduled for a future date.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019