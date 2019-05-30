Debra Williams



San Angelo - Debra Williams, 65, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by family.



Public viewing will be from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019, with a family visitation from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mrs. Williams was born February 19, 1954 in Lubbock. Debra received registered nurses' degree from Angelo State University in 1994. Debra was a resident of San Angelo since 1991 moving from San Antonio. She worked at West Texas Renal Care as a dialysis nurse for over 10 years. Debra was known for always going above and beyond for family, as well as anyone in need. Her personality was always to do for others before herself.



Survivors include two daughters, Noel Jimenez and husband Christopher Miller and Andrea Robertson and husband Cliff all of San Angelo; a son, Jordan Jimenez and wife Cynthia of Ft. Worth; her parents, Earlene and Paul Barber of San Angelo; a brother, Steve Williams and wife Angie of Ft. Worth; six grandchildren, Andrea, Jasmin, Braden, Callie, Julian, and Oliver.



The family wishes to thank the staff at San Angelo Nursing & Rehab and to the staff of Interim Health Care for their loving care.



