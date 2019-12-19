|
Delbert Lynn Bailey "D.L."
5-27-1944 -12-15-2019
DL went to be with the Lord on 12-15-19 in San Angelo, TX at the age of 75 with his wife and children by his side. DL is survived by his wife, Sybil, of 55 years, his children; Lena Lassiter (Carl) of Hawley. Dequita Segura (Mario) & Twila Bailey of San Angelo, Louie Bailey (Aimee) of Wasilla, AK., brothers; "Tony" Bailey, Wayne Bailey (Dorothy) & sister; "Kay" Walker (Bruce), 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchidren, and multiple nieces and nephews. He was met in heaven by his parents John & Gussie Bailey, Son; Joseph "Jay" Bailey. Grandchildren; Brooke & Drake Bailey, Brothers; "J.A.", Louis, Elbert, and Lawrence Bailey. DL married his sweetheart, Sybil, on May 26, 1964 when they started a 55 year long whirlwind adventure. DL served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war. When he returned, he and Sybil continued to grow their family and settled in San Angelo where he opened and ran S&L Forklift for many years with brother-in-law and life long friend, Bruce Walker. DL was a lung transplant recipient, which gave him 12 more wonderful years with his family. DL spent his last years traveling, cruising the Caribbean, fishing, horseback riding in the mountains, an occasional trip to the casino, and completed his bucket list with black friday shopping.
Memorial will be held December 28th at 2:00pm at Cross Point Church, 4210 Coliseum Dr, San Angelo, TX. 76903
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019