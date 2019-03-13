|
|
Della Gail Grimes Hudson
San Angelo, TX
Della Gail Grimes Hudson passed away March 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Della Gail was born October 23, 1944 to Montie and Kathryn Grimes. Preceding her in passing were her mother and father, her brothers Jack Grimes and George Schroyer, favorite aunt Etta Collier, and husband Darrell Hudson. She is survived by her daughter Misty and husband Erik Martinez of San Angelo, grandson Mark Hudson of San Angelo, granddaughter Leticia Martinez of San Angelo, sister-at-heart Beth Grounds and husband Steve of Millersview, niece Stephanie Grounds of Fort Worth. Sister-in-law's Margaret Grimes of Hawley and Virginia Schroyer of San Angelo, niece Melony Schroyer Matthiesen of Dallas and many other beloved family members.
Della Gail will be missed so very much, but she will be remembered with a smile and a heart full of love by all those who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel, located at 1939 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 13, 2019