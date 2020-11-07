1/1
Della Mary Hartgrove
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della Mary Hartgrove

San Angelo - Della Mary Hartgrove, 94, of San Angelo, TX, passed away on Thursday, November 6, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1926 in Phillip, MS to Felician and Eunice Thibodeaux. Della married Harvey Lewis Hartgrove in May of 1944 and had 2 children, Mae Helen and Phillip Lewis. Della was a proud member of The BPOE of San Angelo and had a passion for dancing, bowling, hunting and fishing. Della will always be remembered for her love of all her friends, especially her time spent at HEB coffee, weekends spent at her cabin at the ranch and trips to visit family in Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey Lewis, her son Phillip Lewis, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Della is survived by her daughter Mae Helen Rose (Ed), 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and her dear friend Linda Scott. Due to the virus safety protocols being practiced, family greeters will not be available at the viewing. Friends may pay their respects at Johnson's Funeral Home on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private graveside service reserved for family only will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a memorial donation in Della's name to Kindred Hospice. The family would also like to thank Laurie Guerrero of Kindred Hospice. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved