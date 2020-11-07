Della Mary Hartgrove
San Angelo - Della Mary Hartgrove, 94, of San Angelo, TX, passed away on Thursday, November 6, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1926 in Phillip, MS to Felician and Eunice Thibodeaux. Della married Harvey Lewis Hartgrove in May of 1944 and had 2 children, Mae Helen and Phillip Lewis. Della was a proud member of The BPOE of San Angelo and had a passion for dancing, bowling, hunting and fishing. Della will always be remembered for her love of all her friends, especially her time spent at HEB coffee, weekends spent at her cabin at the ranch and trips to visit family in Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey Lewis, her son Phillip Lewis, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Della is survived by her daughter Mae Helen Rose (Ed), 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and her dear friend Linda Scott. Due to the virus safety protocols being practiced, family greeters will not be available at the viewing. Friends may pay their respects at Johnson's Funeral Home on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private graveside service reserved for family only will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a memorial donation in Della's name to Kindred Hospice. The family would also like to thank Laurie Guerrero of Kindred Hospice. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com