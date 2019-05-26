Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
For more information about
Delores Warren
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Belmore Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Ann Warren


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delores Ann Warren Obituary
Delores Ann Warren

San Angelo - Delores Ann Warren, 80, of San Angelo, went to be with her Lord Jesus Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born August 2, 1938 to Gordon Vance and Ethel Blankenship Harris in Blytheville, Arkansas. She married William Lee Warren September 4, 1960 in Blytheville, Arkansas. They lived in Sweetwater, Texas, Canton, Oklahoma and the Houston Area before moving to San Angelo in 1974.

She was a graduate of Texas Woman's University. She was talented in visual arts and music. She loved drawing and painting, music, flower gardening and church activities. In recent years, failing health prevented her from pursuing those loves.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of the home, daughter Karen Mikel Warren Singleton of Watanga, Texas, son William Patrick Warren of San Angelo, sister Patty Sue Hudson and her husband, Tom, of Bluffton, South Carolina, sister Charlie Jean Zlobik and her husband, Tony, of Port Charlotte, Florida, sister-in-law, Peggy Page of San Angelo, sister-in-law Margaret Allcorn of Abilene, brother-in-law James Patrick Warren of Big Springs.

Visitation is 6 to 8 pm Monday evening at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 pm Tuesday at Belmore Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the .
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now