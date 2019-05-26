|
Delores Ann Warren
San Angelo - Delores Ann Warren, 80, of San Angelo, went to be with her Lord Jesus Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born August 2, 1938 to Gordon Vance and Ethel Blankenship Harris in Blytheville, Arkansas. She married William Lee Warren September 4, 1960 in Blytheville, Arkansas. They lived in Sweetwater, Texas, Canton, Oklahoma and the Houston Area before moving to San Angelo in 1974.
She was a graduate of Texas Woman's University. She was talented in visual arts and music. She loved drawing and painting, music, flower gardening and church activities. In recent years, failing health prevented her from pursuing those loves.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of the home, daughter Karen Mikel Warren Singleton of Watanga, Texas, son William Patrick Warren of San Angelo, sister Patty Sue Hudson and her husband, Tom, of Bluffton, South Carolina, sister Charlie Jean Zlobik and her husband, Tony, of Port Charlotte, Florida, sister-in-law, Peggy Page of San Angelo, sister-in-law Margaret Allcorn of Abilene, brother-in-law James Patrick Warren of Big Springs.
Visitation is 6 to 8 pm Monday evening at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 pm Tuesday at Belmore Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the .
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 26, 2019