San Angelo - Delvin Ronald "Ronnie" Oaks, 66, of San Angelo, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019, in San Angelo. Ronnie was born September 16, 1952, in Big Spring, Texas, to Robert and Opal Smith Oaks. He grew up in Ackerly, TX, and graduated from Sands High School. After high school, Ronnie started working for his dad and people in the community helping with various jobs and would soon find employment with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Ronnie started his career building highways and with ambition and lots of hard work, he eventually became a highway construction inspector. He retired in 2005 after a 28 year career from TxDOT. Ronnie married the love of his life, Paula Rader Caston, December 27, 1999, in Elko, NV, and they shared 19 happy years together. He was a loving family man and devoted grandfather who adored his family. Ronnie also had a love of animals and enjoyed caring for his horse, goats, donkey and his shadow, Maggie, his beloved chihuahua. He loved being outdoors and was a perfect handyman for the family because he could fix anything and you always knew it was done right. Ronnie had many talents, and his hard-working nature and spirit of love for his family will remain with us forever and we will dearly miss him! He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sue Kerr and brother Larry Oaks. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Paula Oaks of San Angelo; children, Harold Caston and wife Chaura of Baytown, TX, and Heather Jeffrey and husband Jared of San Angelo; grandchildren, Chelby and Cayden Caston, Sofia, Grace, Tanner and Tatum Jeffrey; brother Ricky Oaks and wife Charlotte; sister Judy Childress and husband Jimmy; brothers-in-law Patrick Rader and Billy Johnson. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends. Special thanks to Ronnie's good friend Larry Hasty for always being there. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 10:30 am, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Roger officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 30, 2019