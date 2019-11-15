|
Dennis Allan Jolly
Dennis Allan Jolly, passed away in his home on November 6, 2019 at the age of 57.
Dennis is preceded in death by his father Billy John Jolly and Mother Ruby Lee Crenwelge and his Grandparents Jack and Mollie Hite.
Dennis is lovingly remembered by his family Kim Yocham (Donny), of Eldorado and Kenneth Jolly (Alissa) of Frisco, Charla Hollister (Scott) of League City and Cory Howell (Heather) of Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He is also know as Uncle Dennis to nephew's Donny Lee Yocham, Douglas Lamar Yocham and David Joshua Jolly (Lily). Great-Nieces Grace and Darci Yocham, Great-Nephew's DeMarion, Deagon Yocham and Sage Jolly.
Dennis was born in Sonora, Texas March 14, 1962. He graduated from Sonora High School, Class of 1981.
Like any Texan, Dennis enjoyed Bar-B-Qing and a good old fashioned Bar-B-Q. But the one thing he enjoyed most of all was spending time with family, his best friend Rickey Box and his shadow Caddy (his rescue dog). They meant the world to him.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 111 E Oak St, Sonora, Texas 76950 November 16th at 2:00 pm with Pastors William Carrol and Matthew Killough officiating. Burial to follow at the Miles Cemetery at 4:30
