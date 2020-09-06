Dennis T. Halfmann
Olfen - Dennis T. Halfmann passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5th, at the age of 84. A vigil service will be held at St. Boniface Church (Olfen) on Monday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at St. Boniface Church on Tuesday, September 8th at 10:00 a.m.
Dennis was born on February 25, 1936 to Otto T and Amelia (Lange) Halfmann of Olfen, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Olfen where he attended Olfen ISD and graduated from St. Joseph High School, Rowena, Texas. Upon graduation, he served in the Army National Guard, 142nd Regiment, 36th Infantry.
Dennis loved the land and was passionate about farming and ranching. He loved to ride his horse, hunt and fish. He and his brother, Clifford, were early innovators in establishing one of the first registered Red Angus herds in West Texas and became active in the Texas and National Red Angus Associations. Dennis served as an officer and director of the Texas association. Halfmann Red Angus supplied seed stock and bulls to upstart registered herds and commercial cowherds in the United States, Russia and Mexico. Halfmann Red Angus was named 2007 Pioneer Breeder of the Year of the National Red Angus Association. Their cattle took top honors at the major stock shows including Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth.
Dennis was a simple, quiet man with a big heart and always a chuckle. With the death of his dad, he, as a young man, assisted his mother in raising his younger brother and two nieces including driving them to many of their school events and dances. Throughout the years, his care for his widowed mother exemplified his love and compassion. Never having children of his own, he took special interest in all his nieces and nephews.
Devoted to his beloved church, Saint Boniface, Dennis was involved in church activities, including church choir, fall festivals, and Knights of Columbus (4th degree).
Survivors include his brothers, Clifford Halfmann and Glen Halfmann (Diane), and sister, Betty Joyce Schwartz. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Sharon Duesterhaus (Tony), Judy Phelps (Don), Greg Frenzel (Alicia), Lisa Cage, James Schwartz (Cecilia), Jeffrey Schwartz (Karen), Monica Schwartz, Clyde Schwartz (Amy), Chad Halfmann, Cody Halfmann (Laura), and Jessica Smith (Davis). Also surviving are numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Dennis is predeceased by his parents, sisters, Rita Bartels and Anna Mae Frenzel and brother-in-laws, Lawrence Frenzel and David Schwartz.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
A heartfelt thanks to Darlene and Bruce Storms for their wonderful loving and tireless care. A special thanks to Bella Storms, who was a special little friend in Dennis' life.
The family requests that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, St. Boniface Cemetery fund or a favorite charity
.
Arrangements are made with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger.