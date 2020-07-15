1/1
Diana Tovar
Diana Tovar

San Angelo - Diana Tovar, 48, of San Angelo, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1972 in San Antonio to Lydia and Antonio Ortiz. Diana was a CNA at Baptist Memorial. She had 3 children. Diana had a passion for dancing, music, cooking, family and most of all her grandbabies. She will always be remembered for her laugh, amazing food, humbleness and the will to always forgive. Diana was preceded in death by Gladys, Vanessa, Martha, Victor Tovar and Alex Ramos. She is survived by Jesus, Maria and Genesis Tovar. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, June 17, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Hospice of San Angelo, Comfort Keepers, Johnson's Funeral Home, The Maternal Tract of Community Hospital and the many aids, nurses and social workers that helped. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
