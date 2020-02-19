|
Diema Louise Lewis Carpenter
Diema Louise Lewis Carpenter passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 in Spring, Texas at the home of her daughter and son in law. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Diema was born in McCamey, Texas on March 16, 1936 to James Temple Lewis and Murrell LaDell Stokes Lewis. She grew up in West Texas as the daughter of a Baptist minister. She graduated as salutatorian from Weinert High School in Weinert, Texas where she was a star player on the girls basketball team and an outstanding member of the debate team. She attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She married Tom Carpenter of Fort Stockton, Texas. They had three children, Lisa, Clay and Clint Carpenter. They moved to Midland, Texas where she was involved in many organizations and served as President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce JC Ettes. Later they moved to Houston, Texas where Diema pursued a successful real estate career.
Diema was a sixth generation Texan and took great pride in her Texas Heritage. She was a dedicated historian, writer and poet whose expertise was Texas and family history. She was the creator of the "Tennessee Jane" short stories based on the life of the young sister of her distant grandfather, Harmon Frazier, whose family was on the first census roll of Texas. Diema spent the last eight years of her life in her "Writer's Studio" near the Frio River in Leakey, Texas where she pursued her passion for reading, writing and research. She always loved sharing stories about Texas history and was the family authority on genealogy.
Diema was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was compassionate and kind and always put the love of her family and friends before herself. She is preceded in death by her son, Clinton Lee Carpenter, her son, Clayton Lewis Carpenter, Her parents, the Reverend James Temple Lewis and Murrell LaDell Stokes Lewis and her nephew, Benjamin Kirk Bushner.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Karen McGullion, her son-in-law, Little McGullion, her grandson, Cody Lee McGullion, her granddaughter, Donelle Johnson, and great grandsons, Julian and Dillon Herrera. She is also survived by her sisters LaDell Lemmons and Mertie Wood and her husband Dale, her brothers, Temple Lewis and his wife Debbie, and John Lewis and his wife Deborah and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Life Point Baptist Church, 810 Austin Street, San Angelo, Texas: the Reverend Jay Clatworthy officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution designated to the James Temple Lewis Ministerial Scholarship Endowment Fund, payable to Hardin Simmons University, Box 16100, 2200 Hickory Street, Abilene, Texas 79698 or to a charity that is meaningful to you.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020