Dodd Halford Price, Jr.
San Angelo - Dodd Halford Price, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday July 30, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. He was a career military man who served in the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer and after retiring from the Navy he worked as a Civil Servant for the military. He is preceded in death by his father Dodd Halford "Hal" Price and mother Leatha Lynn Cole Price, his wife of 39 years Shirley K. Martin Price. Dodd is survived by his wife, Doris Brewer Price, brother Brian Cole Price (Fran), daughters Cathy Price Tullos (Mike), Susan Price Moeller, Mary Price de Frank (Vince). Step daughters, Cayla Adams Madrid and Cindy Adams Revell. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren to cherish his memory. A Memorial Service will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 4, 2019