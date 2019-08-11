|
Dolores Dierschke Gully
San Angelo - Dolores Dierschke Gully, 85, of Wall passed away on August 10, 2019 at Brayden Park in San Angelo surrounded by her family.
She was born July 18, 1933 to Otto and Annie Halfmann Dierschke in Rowena, TX.
The family moved to Wall, TX in January, 1945. She went to Wall School, graduated from San Angelo High School in 1951 and attended San Angelo College.
Dolores married Frank A. Gully on February 23, 1954, and they have celebrated 65 years of marriage. She and Frank farmed many years and sold Germania Insurance. She worked for 50 years as his secretary.
She was a Catechist and Coordinator in St. Ambrose Religious Program for 50 years.
She belonged to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and St. Helen's Altar Society and Christian Mothers, being an officer in both organizations. Dolores was a leader in Tom Green Extension Education Clubs as President and Association Chairman. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center of San Angelo and participating in its programs. Dolores enjoyed growing flowers which her mother enjoyed too.
Dolores and Frank loved to go antique hunting all over the world. They collected old clocks, old butter churns, old tools, old tractors, old and unique dolls and many other items. They have put together a small museum at their home. Many visitors have come from far and wide to view all their collections. It is a sight to see.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Annie Dierschke, brothers-in-law Wilbert, Alois and Harvey Gully and Walter Fuchs, sisters-in-law Marilyn, Grace, and Bernice Gully and grandson Todd Gully and great granddaughter Bryce Rodriguez.
She is survived by her spouse, Frank Gully, of 65 years, 6 children all with a college degree, Russell and Patricia Gully of DeSoto, Rodney and Madelaine Gully of St. Lawrence, Stuart and Donna Gully of Wall, Bruce and DeAnna Gully of Veribest, Janice and Jim Cain of San Angelo, Karen and Steve McMillan of Clyde; siblings LaVerne and Robert Knezek of Arlington, Marvin and Janis Dierschke of Wall; brothers-in-law- Quentin Gully of San Jose, CA, Msgr. Bernard Gully of Midland, Robert Gully of Meadows Place, TX; and sister-in-law Adeline Fuchs of San Angelo.
Dolores is also survived by grandchildren Monica and Paul Chartier, Teresa, Rachel Gully, Andrea and Gabriel Rodriguez, Jeremy and Mikela Gully, Stacy and Nick Welch, Katie and Martin Phiffer, Emily, Travis and Jessica Gully, Elizabeth and Jason Pelofske, Sarah, Paul, Michael and Leah Gully, Miles, Macy Gully, Brandon and Hanna Cain, Kendra Cain, Mason and Carissa McMillan. Also surviving are 8 great grandchildren, Tate Rodriguez, Claire and Carter Welch, Rosemary & Lily Chartier, Nash & Beckett Gully, and Eli Pelofske.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 12th at St. Ambrose Church in Wall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at St. Ambrose Church in Wall with Msgr. Bernard Gully, Msgr. Larry Droll and Father Joe Choutapailli presiding. Burial will follow in St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Brayden Park and Hospice of San Angelo staff for their compassionate and professional care.
Memorials may be made to the St. Ambrose Church Building Fund or a .
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harperfuneral home.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019